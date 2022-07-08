WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. WD-40 updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.02-$5.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.02-5.10 EPS.

Shares of WDFC opened at $204.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of -0.17. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $170.01 and a 12-month high of $279.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in WD-40 by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

