Wedbush Trims Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Target Price to $5.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.94) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $5.44 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $434.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jeff Kirwan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,399,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 536,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 107,739 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

