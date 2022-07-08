WestEnd Advisors LLC Buys 6,162 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 196.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 80,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $86.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.14.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

