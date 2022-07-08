WestEnd Advisors LLC Buys 9,983 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,079 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $41,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

NYSE:CRM opened at $176.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.76 billion, a PE ratio of 171.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $448,316.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,933,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,643,555.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,143 shares of company stock worth $15,035,291. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

