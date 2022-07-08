WestEnd Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

WestEnd Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 191,909 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

Shares of HON stock opened at $173.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $168.96 and a one year high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.93. The company has a market capitalization of $118.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

