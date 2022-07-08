WestEnd Advisors LLC Purchases 8,791 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,018,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.59% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $121,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 195,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 69,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23.

