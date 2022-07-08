WHALE (WHALE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $446,727.00

WHALE (WHALE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, WHALE has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $12.71 million and approximately $446,727.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00007207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00121795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.90 or 0.00781636 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000319 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

