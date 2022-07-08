Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 5,693 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 55,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

In other Nuveen Municipal Income Fund news, insider Young L. Robert sold 9,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $92,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $12.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.