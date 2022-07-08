Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Shares of WIT opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. Wipro has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,830,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 243.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after buying an additional 2,762,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 29.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,931 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the first quarter worth approximately $10,052,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,557,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,002 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

