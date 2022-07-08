WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Shares Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.30 and last traded at $28.34. Approximately 123,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 363,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 24.2% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 624,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 121,672 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,476,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 27,425.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 137,129 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

