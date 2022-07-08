Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €105.00 ($109.38) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($108.33) to €109.00 ($113.54) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Wolters Kluwer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.53.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $97.65 on Monday. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $87.92 and a 1-year high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9724 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

