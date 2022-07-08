Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Hits $75.26 on Major Exchanges (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $144,570.42 and $2,030.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $75.26 or 0.00349612 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00120206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00639224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015422 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

