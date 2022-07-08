X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Shares Up 0.5%

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.74. 435,681 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 314,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
