Xend Finance Price Reaches $0.0264 (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $189,494.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00110644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00544647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032591 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

