Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Acquires 4,795 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after acquiring an additional 736,936 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,067,000 after buying an additional 469,503 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $76.66. 13,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,777,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.34. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

