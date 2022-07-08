Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $352,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up about 0.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.31.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 27,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day moving average is $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

