Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $497,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.40. 96,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,131,932. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

