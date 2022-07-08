Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Lowers Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 1.9% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 309,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after buying an additional 75,159 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 439,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDA stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.54. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,736. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.