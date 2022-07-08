Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.20 million. Analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 23.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,328,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,477,000 after buying an additional 5,992,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth $259,893,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,180,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,250,000 after buying an additional 294,741 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,596,000 after buying an additional 8,229,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,582,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,940,000 after buying an additional 616,469 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

