100,000 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Purchased by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 2.4% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 87,145 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 189,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 71,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

