13,636 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000. CME Group accounts for about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $23,173,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,508,000 after buying an additional 122,643 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

