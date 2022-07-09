1,490 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Bought by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,490 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $237,937,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $63,847,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 967,094 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,774,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,340,000 after acquiring an additional 556,700 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $33,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.39. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

