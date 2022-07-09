15,455 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000. Twilio comprises approximately 1.3% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Twilio by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Twilio by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Twilio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,389 shares of company stock worth $1,303,976. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $92.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

