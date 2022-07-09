2,212 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Acquired by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.01.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.