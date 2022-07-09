2,722,873 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,722,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $918,234,000. Accenture comprises about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Accenture at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.07. 1,987,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,877. The company has a market cap of $176.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.67. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

