3,101 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $175.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.50 and its 200 day moving average is $194.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

