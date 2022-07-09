480 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Acquired by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after acquiring an additional 166,984 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,735,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after acquiring an additional 113,397 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 507,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,856,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,239,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter.

VBK opened at $207.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

