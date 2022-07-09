4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Reaches Market Cap of $247,449.37 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $247,449.37 and $18.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,470.93 or 0.99973217 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002713 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

