4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Tops One Day Trading Volume of $76.00 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $250,732.95 and $76.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars.

