5,662 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Acquired by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 89.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 26,357 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NYSE MKC opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

