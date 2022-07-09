A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith comprises approximately 1.4% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.05% of A. O. Smith worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after buying an additional 220,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

