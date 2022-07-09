Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Cut to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €40.00 ($41.67) price target on the stock.
Shares of AALBF stock opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. Aalberts has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $65.40.
