ABB (NYSE:ABB) Price Target Raised to CHF 27.20 at Morgan Stanley

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered ABB from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.37.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39. ABB has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ABB will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ABB by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in ABB by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

