ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Cut to €13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €14.00 ($14.58) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.80 ($14.38) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €13.25 ($13.80) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.50 ($14.06) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. AlphaValue lowered ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.17) to €11.20 ($11.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

AAVMY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 53,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

