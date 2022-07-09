adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €205.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €205.00 ($213.54) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €200.00 ($208.33) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($260.42) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($265.63) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($244.79) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($354.17) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

FRA:ADS opened at €168.46 ($175.48) on Tuesday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($170.47) and a one year high of €201.01 ($209.39). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €176.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €208.16.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

