Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.33-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS.

Shares of ADBE opened at $389.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 44.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

