Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.33-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS.
Shares of ADBE opened at $389.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.06.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 44.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
