Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $79.35 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.53.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

