Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,303 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $403,719.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,952,925.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,443 shares of company stock worth $15,439,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $175.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,058. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $174.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.