Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.53.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $179.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,368. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.29 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.73. The company has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

