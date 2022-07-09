Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,209 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $389.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,504. The company has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

