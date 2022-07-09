Advisor Partners LLC Has $12.57 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,836 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.8% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.1% in the first quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 663 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 37.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.59 on Friday, reaching $501.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,681. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $404.53 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

