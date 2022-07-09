Advisor Partners LLC Has $3.36 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,650,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,546,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,503. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

