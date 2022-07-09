Advisor Partners LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,242 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,965,000 after buying an additional 595,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,357,000 after buying an additional 621,809 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,848,000 after buying an additional 149,460 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,976,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,904,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,316 shares of company stock worth $4,257,888 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

