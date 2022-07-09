Advisor Partners LLC Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Target by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,850 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Target by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.99. 2,544,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,761. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

