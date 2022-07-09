Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.19. 4,890,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,246,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

