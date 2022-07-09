Advisor Partners LLC Sells 2,489 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after buying an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 614.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. 9,779,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,559,635. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

