Advisor Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,145 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Matador Resources worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Matador Resources by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Matador Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 426.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

MTDR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.63. 1,165,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,728. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

