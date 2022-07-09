Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €4.70 ($4.90) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEG. StockNews.com cut Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.83) to €5.80 ($6.04) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Aegon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.21) to €5.30 ($5.52) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.21) to €4.70 ($4.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aegon by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Aegon by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

