Aergo (AERGO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.96 Million

Aergo (AERGO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Aergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a market cap of $54.57 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aergo Coin Profile

Aergo (CRYPTO:AERGO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,500,000 coins. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo . Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Aergo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

