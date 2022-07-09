AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Stock Price Down 1.6%

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX – Get Rating) was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 28,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 19.90 and a quick ratio of 19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38.

Get AEX Gold alerts:

AEX Gold (CVE:AEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AEX Gold Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AEX Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. It holds interests in licenses covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AEX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.